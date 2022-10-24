Sunak favourite for Number 10 after Johnson pulls out of race

Former PM admits he can’t unite divided party and vows to support whoever comes out on top

Former PM Boris Johnson making a phone call to garner support after his return to London

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for Downing Street after admitting that he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.

The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.

Mr Johnson insisted he had secured the 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot paper, and that if he stood there was a “very good chance” he would be back in Downing Street by the end of the week.

He went on: “But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.

“And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny — because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest — we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.

“Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward, and I commit my support to whoever succeeds.”

Earlier, allies of Ms Mordaunt disclosed that Mr Johnson had urged her to stand aside and back his campaign — something she refused to do.

Mr Johnson’s withdrawal leaves the election to replace Liz Truss as potentially a straight fight between Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, and Ms Mordaunt, the leader of the house.

It could all be over a little after 2pm today if Ms Mordaunt, who last night had fewer than 30 public declarations of support from MPs, fails to secure enough nominations to go forward.

Her supporters will be hoping that the departure of Mr Johnson will open up the contest, enabling her to make it onto the ballot paper.

If she does, MPs will hold an “indicative vote” to show who they support, and there will then be an online poll of activists to decide the contest, unless one or other of the candidates decides to stand down.

A source from the Mordaunt campaign confirmed she remained in the race.

“Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together, and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold onto the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019,” the source added.

Many critics of Mr Johnson will be relieved to see him out of the race, fearing that his return could plunge the party into renewed turmoil.

While Mr Sunak — with more that 140 declarations of support, according to some reports — is the favourite to top the ballot of MPs, Mr Johnson’s supporters believed that he would have come out top in the poll of party members.

That raised the prospect of another scenario — as with Ms Truss — where the choice of the activists does not have the backing of MPs, potentially leading to more turmoil and division at Westminster.

Before the announcement, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker had warned Mr Johnson, who still faces a Commons inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street, would be a “guaranteed disaster”.

“There’s going to be a vote before the House of Commons on this issue of privileges, on whether he deliberately misled the House,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

“In that vote it’s guaranteed that there’ll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse.”

But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had told the same programme: “This is a time when we need a big player like Boris in our politics.

“He is a great unifier, a great campaigner. He is someone who has a solid sense of what the country wants to hear and what the country needs to happen.”

However, the withdrawal of Mr Johnson does not mean the end of the divisions within the party. A significant section. including many activists, loathe Mr Sunak for his role in bringing down Mr Johnson last summer, meaning it is technically possible Ms Mordaunt could still come out on top if the contest does go to a final ballot.

There is also likely to be anger among members of the party if they are denied a say if, for whatever reason, there is no poll of activists.

However, one prominent Cabinet supporter of Mr Johnson, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi, announced he was now backing Mr Sunak.

“A day is a long time in politics. Given today’s news, it’s clear that we should turn to Rishi Sunak to become our next prime minister,” he tweeted.

“Rishi is immensely talented, will command a strong majority in the parliamentary Conservative Party and will have my full support and loyalty.”

Despite Mr Johnson’s claim to have the necessary nominations, some MPs in rival camps questioned whether he really did.

Earlier, a Whatsapp message from Mr Heaton-Harris to Johnson supporters claiming to have “completed all the paperwork (verified all nominations, with proposer and seconder) to be on the ballot” was briefed to journalists.

However, supporters of former chancellor Rishi Sunak reacted to the claim with suspicion, suggesting it was a desperate attempt to drum up support.

In response, Richard Holden, a Sunak supporter tweeted: “Very odd to brief this out again... (two days in a row). It’s what they briefed yesterday.

“It’s almost as if they still need people and are desperate to show momentum, which they can’t because no one will publicly come out.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Sunak became the second contender to formally to declare he was standing, promising to “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country” at a time of “profound economic crisis”.

The former chancellor already has more than 140 MPs publicly backing him, according to some reports, meaning that his place on the ballot paper should almost definitely be secure.

He said: “I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities, if we make the right choices, are phenomenal.

“I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead, and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.”

Mr Sunak yesterday gained more valuable backers in Home Secretary Grant Shapps, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith and two influential figures on the Tory right, Suella Braverman and Mr Baker.

Tory big beast Mr Shapps, who also threw his weight behind Mr Sunak in the last leadership contest against Liz Truss, tweeted that the former chancellor would “provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times”.

Ms Braverman, who was briefly home secretary under Ms Truss, said that while she had previously “backed Boris,” the country was in “dire straits” and needed “unity, stability and efficiency”.

“Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill,” she added.

It is understood Mr Johnson asked Ms Mordaunt to stand aside earlier yesterday and back his campaign, but she refused, saying most of her supporters would switch to Mr Sunak if she pulled out.

The disclosure, however, fuelled speculation that Mr Johnson had been struggling to secure the numbers he needs.

His supporters had suggested that the shortfall in public declarations was in part due to the fact that some MPs backing him were reluctant to go public until they were certain he is standing.

Ms Mordaunt insisted she was “in this to win it” despite being far behind her potential rivals. She described herself as a “halfway house” between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak in the last contest, and said she was “best-placed to unite our party”.

“I’m in this to win it. I think it’s important for our party that we have a contest. I am confident about our numbers,” she added.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the “ridiculous, chaotic circus” at the top of the Conservative Party and repeated his call for a general election.