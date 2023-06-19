Sunak: Greek shipwreck shows need for deterring migrants from illegal routes

Rishi Sunak said the deadly sinking of a ship carrying hundreds of migrants off the Greek coast showed the importance of discouraging people from “using unsafe and illegal routes”.

The Prime Minister, who has made stopping Channel crossings by small boats one of his priorities, said the tragedy illustrated the “gravity of the problem” of migration via unauthorised means.

A hugely overcrowded fishing trawler transporting people from Libya to Italy overturned and sank off south-western Greece last week, with more than 500 migrants feared drowned.

The vessel was believed to have been carrying as many as 750 people when it sank in international waters.

Mr Sunak discussed the incident with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson during a meeting in Downing Street on Monday.

In a readout of their talks, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “On illegal migration, the leaders discussed the tragedy in Greece, and the Prime Minister said the incident illustrated the gravity of the problem and the enormous misery it was causing.

“It underlined why it was important to deter migrants from using unsafe and illegal routes, the Prime Minister said.”

Mr Sunak also discussed the shipwreck with European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen earlier.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The leaders also reflected on the tragic shipwreck in Greece last week and the brutal business model of people-smuggling gangs.

“They reiterated their commitment to continue working closely together to break the criminal enterprises driving illegal migration, including UK cooperation with the EU border agency Frontex.”