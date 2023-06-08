Sunak keen to see more children playing chess ‘because it’s so good for you’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC in the US (Kevin Lamarque/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he wants more children to play chess as he toured a US school where students 3D print their own sets.

The Prime Minister visited the Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Washington, where he watched a drone being flown, planted jalapeno seeds and helped conduct a science experiment.

But while inspecting the custom-made chess set, Mr Sunak spoke of his desire to get more British children playing the game.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a science experiment as he visits the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School during his visit to Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.

“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”