Sunak set for Aberdeenshire visit to set out energy security plans

Rishi Sunak will hail the role Scotland plays in the UK’s energy security plans during a visit on Monday.

The Government’s own energy plans are set to dominate the coming days, with ministers scheduled to meet with industry bosses and announcements on new investments also expected.

The Prime Minister will start the week with a visit in north-east Scotland, where he will meet key figures in the energy sector and visit what Downing Street said were “critical infrastructure projects” that would boost the economy and generate new jobs.

(PA Graphics)

Ministers are due to announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, according to the Sunday Times.

The Government is expected to highlight efforts to “boost the capability” of the North Sea industry in the transition to net zero, with Downing Street describing Scotland as the “cornerstone” of its energy plans.

Climate campaigners have criticised the possibility of new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

A decision is expected soon on whether to approve the development of Rosebank, 80 miles north-west of the Shetland Isles, which is believed to be the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field.

The Government has argued that securing the country’s energy security is vital following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour’s Ed Miliband said: “Every family and business is paying the price, in higher energy bills, of 13 years of failed Tory energy policy.

“It is absurd that having left this country so exposed, the Conservative Party is asking the public to believe they can fix it.

“And it’s telling that while Labour focuses on lower bills and good jobs, Rishi Sunak lurches desperately towards a culture war on climate to appease his split party, losing track of what he believes from day to day, depending on which faction he’s met with.

“It’s no way to govern and it’s costing working people,” the shadow climate secretary said.