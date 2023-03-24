Sunak welcomes under-fire Israeli PM Netanyahu to Downing Street

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) welcomes the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of their meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

Benjamin Netanyahu has met Rishi Sunak at No 10 as the Israeli prime minister faces a wave of protests over his judicial overhauls that critics say will drag the nation towards autocracy.

They could clearly hear the loud shouts of “shame” in Hebrew from protesters waving Israeli flags and placards stating their aim of “saving Israeli democracy”.

One sign opposite the gates of Downing Street on Friday morning branded Mr Netanyahu a “dictator on the run”.

His right-wing nationalist coalition has approved legislation that would protect him from being deemed unfit to rule.

Rishi Sunak welcomes Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

Critics say the law is tailor-made to shield the leader from his corruption trial.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said he expects to focus on “the Iranian issue” with the UK Prime Minister, seeking to form “a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear programme”.

“The two are also expected to discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and increasing security and intelligence co-operation,” a statement said.

The Israeli leader will also meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss dealing with “global terrorism”, it added.

In Israel, traffic has been blocked on major roads and scuffles with police have broken out over recent weeks as protests swept the nation.

After a series of scandals involving wealthy associates, Mr Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

Critics say his government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.