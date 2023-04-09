Sunak’s Easter message: ‘Christian values are British values’

Christian values of “tolerance, compassion and charity” are embedded in British culture, Rishi Sunak said in his Easter message.

The Prime Minister said Easter Sunday was a chance to reflect on the contribution made by Christian communities across the country.

Mr Sunak, a Hindu, used his Easter message to say Christianity was part of the “national fabric” and “its values are British values”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jordan Pettitt/PA) — © Jordan Pettitt

He said: “Easter Sunday gives us a chance to reflect on the considerable contribution Christian communities make to our national life, offering support and a sense of belonging to so many across the country.

“Christianity and its values of tolerance, compassion and charity are embedded in our history and national fabric.

“Its values are British values.

“I would like to wish all those celebrating today a very happy Easter.”