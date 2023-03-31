Support: Westminster’s replacement fund plan for NI charities to be revealed today

Westminster is set to make a funding announcement today for Northern Ireland charities and community organisations facing a financial crisis.

Money from the European Social Fund (ESF) comes to an end due to Brexit today — and the late announcement has already caused major problems, despite the Government having known about the funding issue for years.

Some charities in Northern Ireland have warned they would have to cut staff and support programmes if the funding is not replaced.

The UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund is due to replace the ESF funding, currently worth around £40m.

This money was 35% match-funded from Stormont, raising the sum to £54m.

However, the Stormont Executive is currently not operating.

It is understood that Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up will make an announcement on the successful bidders for the replacement fund today.

It is also understood that the fund money available will be more than the £42m announced in December 2022, and could rise to £57m.

Ministers in the department are working to finalise the funding plan ahead of the announcement.

Michael Gove

It is also understood that the successful projects will be able to start spending the funding from April once they have finalised funding agreements with the UK Government.

However, there has been criticism from the community sector that the announcement has not been made before the day when the ESF funding is due to end.

Rev Andrew Irvine, chair of the Community Sector Peer Group, said last night: “It is frankly astonishing that four years after it became clear that European Social Funding was going to end, on the evening before that happens, no replacement funds have been allocated to the groups who depend upon them to provide critical services.

“While the Department for Levelling Up and Communities has said that they will make an announcement this week, huge damage has already been caused to the community sector, the staff who will be made redundant on Friday and those who will have their support withdrawn.

“This has gone beyond a failure of government in Westminster and Stormont, it is a moral failing that will make life needlessly more difficult for thousands of our most vulnerable people.”

“Time is now running out for these important services and for the dedicated workers who will lose their jobs. This funding should be fully replaced today. Communities can’t wait,” said Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy.