Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident in Glasgow.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.

Police said there is no danger to the public, with officers in attendance in West George Street in the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

The incident appeared to happen at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Positive Action In Housing said the 91-room hotel was housing asylum seekers for the Mears Group, which moved them there during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on Twitter, assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died.

“Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media.”

In an earlier tweet, he said the incident had been contained and the wider public were not at risk.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” he said.

David Hamilton, SPF chairman, said: “I understand that he’s been stabbed and that he’s in a critical but stable condition.

“I think it’s just horrific, this is what you dread as a police officer going into a scene like this. It’s something that police officers have to do, we have to walk into danger.

“It’s pretty clear that the circumstances they have been met with were really pretty horrific and what they would have had to deal with has been exceptionally brave in terms of their actions thereafter.”

“Our thoughts, prayers, and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident.”

She later added: “My thoughts are with all those who have been injured in the incident in Glasgow today. My sincere thanks go to our emergency services.

“The injury of a @policescotland officer is a reminder of the great bravery our police officers show every day as they work to keep us safe.

“Please follow @policescotland for official updates.

“Some of the information that has been circulating is unconfirmed/inaccurate – and the situation is serious enough without that.

“And let’s all keep the injured and their families uppermost in our thoughts.”

One witness, who gave his name as John, told the PA news agency he saw two people stabbed in the hotel.

He said he came down from the third floor of the hotel to see the reception covered in blood.

“One receptionist had been stabbed behind the receptionist desk,” he said.

“And then when I went down to the entrance I shouted at him and told him to stay calm and I will call for help

“When I went to the entrance I saw another receptionist was fighting for his life and had been stabbed.

“There were two police officers there assisting him.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on.

“He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.”

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf urged people not to speculate on the incident.

He tweeted: “I cannot emphasise this enough – please do not speculate on any of the details around the Glasgow incident. I have seen many press reports – all well intentioned I am sure – that are, as things stand, inaccurate. Please follow @GreaterGlasgPol & @policescotland for accurate info.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved. Please follow the @GreaterGlasgPol advice and avoid the area.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at West George Street in Glasgow, which is currently being investigated by the police.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area.

“Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident.”

A Mears Group spokesman said: “We will not anticipate a live police investigation, but we can confirm that the attack happened in a hotel where we are housing asylum seekers during the lockdown period.

“We will provide more details as we are able to and our priority is to look after the welfare of our service users who will no doubt be traumatised by this terrible event.

“Tonight, we also think of the staff in the hotel and our colleagues at the scene – all are in our thoughts.”