Swan ‘just chillin’ on motorway causes rush hour delays

Motorists faced disruption due to a swan “just chillin” on a motorway during rush hour.

Traffic Scotland tweeted traffic was backed up on the M8 after the bird wandered on to the carriageway at J16 Craighall in Glasgow.

It was pictured standing in the middle of four lanes of traffic on the motorway.

*NEW* 08:01⌚#M8 E/B J16 Craighall - lane 3 (Of 4) ⛔ due to a swan just chillin on the carriageway 🦢 Traffic back to J21 Seaward Street.@ScotTranserv pic.twitter.com/oclEYUx2Zl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 27, 2018

Police were called to the scene to deal with the incident.

The swan was later rescued and the traffic problems cleared.

It was found to be injured and was passed into the care of the Scottish SPCA.