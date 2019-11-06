Swinson: I’ll take on both Johnson and Corbyn with positive campaign

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in front of the party battle bus (Aaorn Chown/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has launched her election ‘battle bus’ campaign by insisting she is the best suited to be the next prime minister.

Ms Swinson was carrying out a campaign swing through north London, Watford and Surrey on Wednesday, insisting she was realistic in predicting the Lib Dems could win “hundreds“ of seats on December 12.

Ms Swinson told the PA news agency: “I am happy to take on both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, neither of whom is fit to be prime minister, whatever.”

Liberal Democrat Leader @joswinson is out on the campaign trail NOW fighting for a #BrighterFuture for Britain pic.twitter.com/Ut0pdABAEd — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 6, 2019

Ms Swinson predicted more defections to the Lib Dems after the election by Labour and Tory MPs.

She said: “In the circumstances where we don’t reach a majority Lib Dem government our priority will still be stopping Brexit.

“I have also had MPs from both those parties saying to me that they think I would be a better prime minister than Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson.”

Asked if she feared a dirty election campaign, Ms Swinson said she would present a positive message to voters.

Ms Swinson said the Lib Dems would invest £11 billion into mental health care.

The Lib Dem leader said: “We need to make sure people get the help they need when they need it.”

