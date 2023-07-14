Tasered dog shut in wheelie bin ‘to keep children safe’

A dog was tasered by police in Coventry and placed inside a wheelie bin (PA)

A dog was tasered by police and shut inside a wheelie bin to keep nearby children safe, a force has said.

West Midlands Police officers were called to Milverton Road in Coventry on Tuesday to a report that dogs were fighting in the street.

Officers said one dog at the scene was “clearly out of control, attacking other dogs and presenting a risk to members of the public nearby, a number of whom were children”.

“Because of this risk and because the dog was out of control, officers used a Taser to prevent it causing serious harm,” a force spokesperson added.

“The dog, was placed in a container that was close to hand, this was a large wheelie bin.

“Officers needed to contain the dog to ensure that the public, the officers and the dog were in no further danger, it also enabled officers to bring the situation quickly under control.”

A police dog unit removed the animal, which has since been assessed as fit and well by a vet and taken to kennels, with its owner kept updated.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

A man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and was interviewed on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and officers want to speak to a dog owner whose pet is believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 3522 of 11/7/23.