Tattoo art and diplomacy on the agenda after A-level success

The proportion of students awarded an A* in Northern Ireland was up 0.6 percentage points from last year.

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students from Grosvenor Grammar School. Olivia McClelland and Lauren Moore There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press 30/07/2019 Students From L-R Manpreet Kaur and Kirsten Mathews at Victoria College in Belfast receive get their results on Thursday Morning. About 28,00 students their A Level and AS results across N Ireland with over 30 per cent of entries were awards A* or A grades. Pic Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 30/07/2019 Students From L-R Saffron Karbo, Amy McKillen and Erin Anderson at Victoria College in Belfast receive get their results on Thursday Morning. About 28,00 students their A Level and AS results across N Ireland with over 30 per cent of entries were awards A* or A grades. Pic Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

15th August 2019. Portadown College 'A' Level Results Hannah Porter who achieved 1-A*, 1-A and 1-C grades at 'A' Level. Photo by Tony Hendron.

15th August 2019. Portadown College 'A' Level Results Alex Chan-Taylor who achieved 2 -A and 1-B at 'A' Level. Photo by Tony Hendron.

Leagh Kerr and Ellen O'Hara celebrate after getting theor A-Level results from Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Nevin Donnelly from Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Niamh Haughian from Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Rachel McNally from Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Clare-Rose Agnew and Lewis Bingham celebrate after getting their A-Level results from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Andrew Denver from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Clare-Rose Agnew (Head girl) from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Students celebrate after getting their A-Level results at Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Renee Hamilton, Abbey Gillespie and Michelle Hamilton celebrate after getting their A-Level Results from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Students hug after getting their A-Level results from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Thomas McIntosh and Andrew Denver (Croc) celebrate after getting their A-Level results at Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Myles Murray from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Abbey Gillespie from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Myles Murray from Banbridge Academy grammar school in Banbridge, Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul McErlane for the Belfast Telegraph)

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Kaitlyn Cairnduff with Mum & Dad celebrating their results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Kate Brown (3 A's), Billy Blackwood (2 A*, 1 A) Dervla Smyth (3 A's) opening her results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Twins Jack & Thomas Scott with Mum & Dad celebrating their results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Saruttaya Thiankaew, Neghin Taj, Laura Struthers, Fiona Mellon celebrating their results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Head Girl & Head Boy Kate Brown (3 A's), Billy Blackwood (2 A*, 1 A) celebrating their results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was LaganÕs best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Eoin Burns and Mum who got A*, C, C . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Dervla Smyth who got 3 A Grades opening her results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Kate Brown opening her results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was LaganÕs best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Bradley Martin opening his results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Kaitlyn Johnston Katie Osborne celebrating with happy tears over their results . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students Jordyn Lindsay, Laura Todd and Jamie Leigh Drennan from Grosvenor Grammar School. There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 150819 Pupils at Lagan College celebrate their A Level results today. This year was Lagan's best year ever with students receiving a 10% rise in grades. Pictured is Hannah McMurry with Mum & Dad . Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Leah Baird 4A and Ross Blackbourne 4A

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Dr Michelle Rainey Principal (Centre) with Nukul Rajpoot 4A at A level and his sister Deepshikha Rajpoot who gained 4 A at AS Level.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Faith Thompson 4A, Erin Manson 3A B and Ellen White 4A.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Adam Clarke 2A* and A

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Katie Patterson 3A B and Elliana Green 3A B

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students Jordan Brown and Peter McCreery from Grosvenor Grammar School. There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students who achieved 3A/A*s from Grosvenor Grammar School. Owen Hamilton, James Magrath, Leah McCoy, Annie Patterson, Lisa Purdy. There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students who achieved 3A/A*s from Grosvenor Grammar School. Owen Hamilton, James Magrath, Leah McCoy, Annie Patterson, Lisa Purdy, Yara Eltayeb. There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 15/8/2019 A Level Students Katie Dowds, Louise McAnea and Victoria Catterson Grosvenor Grammar School. There has been a rise in the proportion of top A-level grades awarded to pupils in Northern Ireland. About 28,000 students received their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday morning. Just over 30% of entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise of half a per cent on 2018. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Mrs Sharon Kent head of year 14 with Lucy McCammond 3A

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Fay Hunter 2A* A, Edel McIlroy 3A , Aimee Hamilton 3A* and Aimee Jenkins A* A B.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Lauren Kilgore 4A, Timothy Moore 4A, Ellen Bowden 4A and Franki Gammon 4A.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Philip Rainey 4A, Jay Dundee 1A* 2A and Stewart Hull 2A8 B.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Dr Michelle Rainey Principal (Centre) with Laura Chestnut A* and 2A and Alexandra Jenkins 3A*

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Issac McCollum B, C,E , Charlotte Robinson 3A* and Scott Mrshall 3A*

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 15 August 2019 Ballyclare High School A Level Results on the increase once again in Ballyclare High School. Dr Michelle Rainey Principal (Centre) with Jack Bartley 2A* and A and Luke Nugent 2A* and A

15/8/19: CAMPBELL COLLEGE CELEBRATES BEST RESULTS IN OVER A DECADE Campbell College Belfast today celebrated their best A Level results in fifteen years with 66% of students achieving three or more A*-C grades. 84% of all grades awarded were at A*-C level and 28% of all grades achieved were an A*/A grade. Pictured from left to right: Rex Tinsley, Max McDermott and John Gildea. Picture: Michael Cooper

15/8/19: CAMPBELL COLLEGE CELEBRATES BEST RESULTS IN OVER A DECADE Campbell College Belfast today celebrated their best A Level results in fifteen years with 66% of students achieving three or more A*-C grades.Ê 84% of all grades awarded were at A*-C level and 28% of all grades achieved were an A*/A grade. Pictured is Mr Robert Robertson MBE, Headmaster of Campbell College with A Level students. Picture: Michael Cooper

John Gildea during A-Level results day at Campbell College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Max McDermott during A-Level results day at Campbell College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Kristopher Tate during A-Level results day at Hazelwood Integrated College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Rex Tinsley during A-Level results day at Campbell College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Tim Devlin during A-Level results day at Campbell College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Harry Owens during A-Level results day at Campbell College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Paul Cobain during A-Level results day at Hazelwood Integrated College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Stacey Dunlop , Chloe-Ann Collins , Charlotte Briggs during A-Level results day at Girls Model on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Amy Stewart, Caitlin Herron - Danielle Paul during A-Level results day at Girls Model on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Caitlin Herron during A-Level results day at Girls Model on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Abbie Clarke during A-Level results day at Girls Model on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Hannah Kerr with mum Catherine and dad Kevin during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Molly Deazley, Aoife Cooper, îrlaith Murray, Emma Watson and Hannah Kerr during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Fabienne Gogarty during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Molly McCormick during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Nolly Deazley during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Orlaith Murray during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

Chloe Jackson during A-Level results day at Dominican College on August 15th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

An aspiring tattoo artist and a budding post-Brexit diplomat were among pupils celebrating A-level success as the proportion of top grades rose in Northern Ireland.

Those awarded an A* increased by 0.6 percentage points from last year. Almost a tenth received the top mark, with the rise mainly driven by better performance from girls.

Thousands of students learned their results on Thursday morning.

Lauren Verner, 18, from Abbey Community College near Belfast received an A*, B and C and will study fine arts at Ulster University. She dreams of being a tattoo artist.

She said: “It is interesting the experience of someone getting living art on them, I have quite a few of my own and I just love the experience of it.”

At Campbell College in East Belfast, Rex Tinsley achieved three As in maths, physics and chemistry and will study chemical engineering at the University of Edinburgh, with a view to working in the renewable power industry.

His dad is a construction worker in Bahrain in the Middle East and he boarded at Campbell for five years.

John Gildea, 18, from Dundonald in East Belfast, earned an A* in German and two As in French and history (Michael Cooper/PA).

Fellow Campbell pupil John Gildea, 18, from Dundonald in East Belfast, earned an A* in German and two As in French and history.

He is going to St Andrews University in Scotland to study French and German with international relations and wants to work in overseas diplomacy.

“It is pretty helpful in our current situation, with Brexit and all that.”

Ellen Donaghy, from Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in Knock in East Belfast, will be studying law at Queen’s and hopes to concentrate on human rights.

She received three A*s in politics, religious education and sociology.

“I definitely put in a lot of work but at the end of the day you have a little voice in the back of your head saying, ‘well what if this did not go so well’?

“It gnaws away at you during the summer.”

Tyler Crooks, 18, earned two merits, equivalent to A-level B grade, and a D in ICT, public services and art at Abbey Community College in Newtownabbey and wants to establish his own website-hosting business.

Entries for A-level decreased by 2.3%, broadly in line with the drop in the size of the school age population.

Maths was the most popular A-level, with one in 10 studying the subject.

Participation in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths) and languages (French, German, Irish and Spanish) declined slightly, by half a percentage point or less.

The proportion of girls taking Stem subjects rose slightly.

Justin Edwards, chief executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) in Northern Ireland, said pupils had performed well.

He added: “The proportion of students taking Stem subjects and languages has decreased slightly, however Stem subjects continue to account for over one-third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland.”

Around 28,000 students received A-level and AS-level results. Many learned them online but others attended their schools.

Maths was the most popular A-level subject for boys and biology for girls. Business studies was in the top five for both genders.

A total of 8.8% of entries received an A* overall.

Girls outperformed boys at A* by 0.9 percentage points and by 3.2 points at grade A.

Overall, the school population declined by 2.6% at A-level.