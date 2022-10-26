Tax rises and spending cuts on the way as Rishi vows to steady ship

New leader promises compassion but needs to come up with £40bn

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London,with her husband Hugh O'Leary and children Frances and Liberty behind

Rishi Sunak has promised to restore economic stability and regain trust after the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s brief rule.

The new prime minister acknowledged the UK was facing a “profound economic crisis”.

He also warned there were “difficult decisions to come”, in a clear signal that tax rises and spending cuts are on their way in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s medium-term fiscal plan, due to be delivered next Monday.

Mr Hunt needs to find up to £40bn to fill massive holes in the national finances created in part by the mini-Budget produced by Ms Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

While the prime minister insisted he would act with “compassion”, economic experts said he could not achieve his goal of debt falling as a proportion of GDP without pain.

Mr Sunak made clear he was ready to impose austerity measures to balance the books, declaring: “The government I lead will not leave the next generation — your children and grandchildren — with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves.”

Following the financial chaos of recent weeks, Mr Sunak vowed that “economic stability and confidence” would be at the heart of his government’s agenda.

But economists warned that the public was not ready for the scale of cutbacks and tax rises likely to be needed as the new prime minister fights to restore financial stability.

Unless Mr Sunak can find efficiency savings in the public sector, his drive to balance the books will be experienced by voters in the form of lengthening queues for healthcare, larger classes in schools and a depleted frontline workforce, warned Gregory Thwaites of the Resolution Foundation thinktank.

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace

Further cuts to public services will be very visible to voters because there is little fat to trim after a decade of austerity, Mr Thwaites added.

He said: “It seems to me that the British public is not prepared for the sort of public services that would result from further cuts.”

Mr Sunak sought to shrug off growing demands for an early general election after two changes of prime minister in less than two months, insisting that he held a mandate from predecessor Boris Johnson’s victory at the ballot box in 2019.

Mr Sunak is the first prime minister of Indian origin, the youngest for more than 200 years at just 42 and possibly the richest person ever to hold the office, with an estimated family fortune of more than £700m.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson appeared to send a message to Mr Sunak after the new prime minister promised to unite the country after weeks of intense instability.

Sir Jeffrey tweeted: “Uniting our country, the United Kingdom, means replacing the protocol with arrangements that respect and restore Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

“The integrity of the UK internal market must be properly protected. This is what is needed to secure a fully functioning Stormont.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long expressed hope that Mr Sunak would view finding a resolution to the powersharing vacuum as a priority issue.

“Given that the Northern Ireland crisis is now inextricably linked to the protocol and getting a resolution — and a good relationship — with Europe, which Rishi Sunak has said we should have … it might by consequence of that be dealt with as a slight, slightly higher priority,” she told Radio Ulster.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the process of appointing Mr Sunak as prime minister was a “farce” and called for a general election.

The Foyle MP added: “Mr Sunak’s predecessors have completely destroyed the public’s confidence in politics and public service and wrecked the economy. He should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the UK was desperate for a strong and stable government.

He added: “Northern Ireland cannot continue to be used as political football between the United Kingdom and the EU.

“The protocol must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone.”

Last night, Mr Sunak faced cross-party calls at Westminster to rethink a controversial move to rip up parts of the post-Brexit agreemnts on Northern Ireland over warnings it breaks international law and risks a trade war with the EU.

A series of peers from across the political divide pressed for a change of heart on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which has been likened to “placing a gun on the table” at negotiations with the EU aimed at finding a solution.

Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain argued finding a solution to the protocol was “easy” compared to previous agreements reached to secure peace.

He said: “This problem is eminently soluble by serious negotiations, give and take and understanding of the different interests at stake.

“We need less dogma, more flexibility, and this Bill is getting in the way of that.”

But former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds reiterated his party’s opposition to the protocol.

He said: “It’s not incompatible to support this Bill and to seek a negotiated outcome.”

