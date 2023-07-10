Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed at secondary school

A teenager has been arrested after a male teacher was stabbed at a secondary school (Ben Birchall/PA)

A teenager has been arrested after a male teacher was stabbed at a secondary school.

The man was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound after Tewkesbury Academy in Ashchurch Road, Tewkesbury, was placed on lockdown.

Gloucestershire Police said officers were called at about 9.10am on Monday to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher – with a teenage boy later arrested.

In a statement to the parents and carers of pupils, headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy.”

She added: “We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

“The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident.”

The South Western Ambulance Service was called at 9.08am and the man was driven to Gloucester Royal Hospital.

Pupils who had their parents’ consent were allowed to leave the school from 1pm following the incident.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s thoughts are with those affected by the incident.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered outside the school after the stabbing and uniformed officers stood at its entrances.

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the South West of England.

A recent Ofsted report, published in January, rated the mixed comprehensive school as “requires improvement”.

Earlier on Monday, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted on Facebook to say their school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to attend.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown,” they said.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently under way and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.

“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

A statement on Tewkesbury Academy’s website just before 1pm said buses would be available earlier in the afternoon to take pupils home.

Erica Farley, who has a child attending Tewkesbury Academy, told the PA news agency: “As a parent, I am obviously concerned for my son, but very happy in the knowledge that the staff at the school and the police have provided an incredible response in keeping our children safe and have brought this to a swift conclusion.

“It is worrying that these things can happen in any school and all the more important that as parents we take responsibility for teaching our children awareness of the destructive nature of this type of incident.”

A spokesman for Tewkesbury Academy said: “No decision has yet been made on when the school will reopen, but we will be drawing up plans to support our students and staff in the wake of this incident.

“We are grateful to all our staff, parents and students for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult morning, while our thoughts are with our injured colleague – we wish him a swift and successful recovery.”

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “It is a live investigation, but the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with the individual who has been injured and with the staff and pupils of the school who would obviously be extremely concerned.

“He wants to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “While we are not aware of the details of what has happened, this is clearly an appalling incident and the teacher concerned and all affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”