Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering boy, 17, after birthday party

The boy died in Granville Road, Brent, at about 11.30pm on Friday (Ted Hennessey/PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death after a birthday party in a street fight in north-west London.

The boy died in Granville Road, Brent, at about 11.30pm on Friday during a fight which is believed to have taken place on several roads nearby.

Another male, also believed to be 17, was taken to hospital, as was a woman in her early 20s, who suffered a hand injury.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, as the Metropolitan Police called for party-goers who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A large area, including at least three roads, was cordoned off on Saturday afternoon, with forensic officers seen working outside an apartment block and a community centre, around a five-minute walk from each other.

Dozens of police officers were in the area, telling residents that cordons will be in place for the remainder of the weekend.

Rayan Assoui, 43, who lives nearby, said there have been many similar incidents in the area over the past few months.

He went on: “This area is getting worse, it’s not good, for this to happen to a young person is very sad.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We believe that there was a fight following a birthday party, which would have been attended by a number of people.

“I would urge anyone who was there, and who has not yet spoken with officers, to please come forward. It is vital that we establish what happened.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have captured any of last night’s events on their phone to also contact officers.”

The teenage victim’s family has been informed.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“We shall be working with our colleagues from specialist crime to ensure that this investigation proceeds as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to speak with them.”