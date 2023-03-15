Teenager charged and two men arrested over funeral drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old has been charged and two other men arrested over a drive-by shooting outside a church in central London in January (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

A 19-year-old has been charged and two other men arrested over a drive-by shooting outside a church in central London.

Alrico Nelson Martin, from Kilburn, north-west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

The Metropolitan Police said two other men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, on Saturday January 14.

Police and forensics officers working at the scene (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

None of their injuries were life-threatening, although one of the women, aged 48, remains in hospital.

The memorial service was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.

Ms Sanchez suffered from leukaemia for three years before succumbing to the disease after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3357/14JAN, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on January 15 has been released on bail until April.