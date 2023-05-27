Teenager charged with breaching social media video banning order

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA)

A teenager is to appear in court after he was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, of Manor Road, Hackney, north London, was made subject to the order at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday banning him from posting videos on social media without the consent of those featuring in them.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

O’Garro has now been charged with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and placed in custody to appear at the same court on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on May 11 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A teenager has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order following an investigation into social media footage posted online.

“Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, was charged on Friday May 26 with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Saturday May 27.”