Teenager on missing Titanic sub is student in Glasgow

Glasgow student Suleman Dawood is among five people on board the Titan submersible (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

A teenager trapped on the missing Titan submersible is a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

Suleman Dawood, 19, is on board the vessel with his father Shahzada Dawood, 48, and three other men.

The university confirmed on Thursday that the teenager is a student there.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome.”

Suleman Dawood is on the vessel with his father Shahzada (Engro Corporation/PA)

The submersible vessel went missing on Sunday on a voyage to visit the Titanic shipwreck and is now thought to have just hours of oxygen left.

During First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Glasgow Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said her thoughts are with the teenager and his family.

She said: “The young man on the Titan submersible is a student in Glasgow.

“I’m sure that everyone here will join me in sharing their thoughts with him and his family at this unprecedented and difficult time.”

Shahzada Dawood, thought to live in Surbiton, south-west London, is vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, and a long-time adviser to the King’s charity Prince’s Trust International, with a focus on its work in Pakistan.

An earlier statement from the family said Suleman Dawood is a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things”, with an interest in Rubik’s Cube and playing volleyball.