Ten memorable moments on a momentous day

From Prince Harry’s flying visit to Katy Perry getting lost, there was no shortage of enduring images at the coronation

1 The balcony moment: It was the ceremonial finale of the day — the Buckingham Palace balcony moment featuring the newly crowned King and Queen. Charles and Camilla, joined by family including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal, stepped out at 2.25pm. The cheers swelled and shouts of “God save the King” could be heard.

The Prince of Wales kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony: Photo Yui Mok/PA Wire — © PA

2 William’s touching moment: The Prince of Wales shared a poignant moment with his father during the service, leaning in to kiss him on the cheek. The King gave a small smile to William, as his older son approached to clothe him with the stole royal, a golden priestly scarf. There was then the moving moment as William paid homage, the only blood prince to do so, in a break with tradition. The King said “thanks William” in response to his son’s gesture.

3 Even the best-laid plans: The Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were forced to join the King’s procession through Westminster Abbey as the coronation service suffered “one or two hiccups”. William and Kate were late to the service, but were unable to overtake to get ahead of the King.

Afterwards, the Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, admitted: “There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan.”

Prince Harry — © PA

4 Harry’s brief appearance: The Duke of Sussex took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his estranged brother the Prince of Wales. Harry, wearing medals pinned to his suit jacket, chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday in the drizzling rain. It is understood the prince wore what he was asked to wear for the ceremony, which consisted of a dark morning suit and tie.

5 Crown causes a headache: The Archbishop of Canterbury had to spend several seconds adjusting the crown as the King was officially coronated. As St Edward’s Crown was placed on the King’s head, there was complete silence in Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop appeared to place it on King Charles’s head firmly, before giving it a twist in an attempt to keep it on. But after the twist failed to work, the Archbishop then lifted the crown up again, before having another go at securing it in position.

Penny Mordaunt with one of the ceremonial swords Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire — © PA

6 Patient Penny praised: Penny Mordaunt was praised for her role, as she held ceremonial swords for more than an hour. As Lord President of the Council, she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King — the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman. Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service.

7 George’s starring role: Prince George’s first solo role at a major ceremony saw him star as one of the King’s pages of honour. The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne after his father, the Prince of Wales, was immediately visible during the televised ceremony as he carried a corner of the long train of his grandfather’s regal robes as Charles entered the Abbey. Later, George and the other pages were seen sitting behind Charles at the front of the Gothic church as the King swore the coronation oath.

8 Yawning Louis steals the show: Prince Louis caused a chuckle when he was seen yawning and fidgeting during the service. The five-year-old attended Westminster Abbey with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At one point Louis could be seen letting out a big yawn, while also pointing out something of interest to his sister Charlotte.

9 Northern Ireland celebrates: A 21-gun salute rang out from Hillsborough Castle in Co Down to mark the coronation. Under grey skies, the rain held off as 2,000 people gathered in the grounds of the castle — the royal residence in Northern Ireland — to watch the service live on a large screen. At the moment Charles was crowned, the cannons were sounded by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery of the 105th Regiment of the Royal Artillery.

Katy Perry dressed in pink for the coronation — © PA

10 Lost in the occasion: US singer Katy Perry had to reassure her fans after she appeared to lose her seat and was spotted pacing up and down the aisle at Westminster Abbey. The pop star was seen walking in circles as she looked through the crowd gathered for the coronation to find her seat. She stopped at one of the aisles, pointing at a chair and asking fellow guests for help. “Don’t worry guys I found my seat,” she tweeted afterwards.