Ten people taken to hospital following bus and car crash

The accident happened on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire (Alamy/PA)

Ten people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car on a bridge.

The emergency services said one person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment while another nine went to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

The collision between the two vehicles shortly after 2pm on Tuesday on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire left one of the drivers trapped.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said crews from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by air ambulance,” a fire service spokesman said.

“Several of the bus passengers suffered with various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but is has since been stood down.

“Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.”

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said 10 people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

“We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene,” a spokesman said.

“We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.”

The Cleddau Bridge opened to traffic in 1975 and replaced a ferry service connecting the two separated parts of Pembrokeshire.

Around 4.4 million vehicles per year use the bridge to cross the Milford Haven estuary.