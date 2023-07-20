Terrorist pal of NI-born White Widow to be deported from Kenya as sentence ends

An associate of Northern Ireland-born terror suspect Samantha Lewthwaite could be soon returned to the UK after a Kenyan court ordered his deportation.

Jermaine Grant (40), from London, was given a four-year jail sentence in 2019 after police found bomb-making equipment in a flat he shared with Lewthwaite, who’s known as the White Widow.

He was also accused of a plot to attack hotels in Kenya used by tourists, but was acquitted.

Grant had already been given a nine-year term in a previous trial for obtaining Kenyan citizenship by using forged documents.

This week, the Kenyan High Court heard conflicting estimates on when his prison term will be completed based on calculations of time served.

Prison authorities said he should be held until at least next month, while the Kenyan government said his sentences ended on June 24.

However, UK officials understood his release date to be in August of next year.

The Kenyan High Court has now ordered his deportation back to the UK, The Telegraph has reported.

Justice Anne Ong’injo said: “The respondent Jermaine Jhon Grant will be repatriated to his country of origin by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of immigration in accordance with the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.”

Grant watched the proceedings via video-link from prison and said he had no objections to the order.

Samantha Lewthwaite

Lewthwaite was born in Banbridge in 1983.

Her father served in Northern Ireland with the British Army and met her mother while stationed here in the 1970s.

The family lived in Co Down for a short period before settling in England.

Her husband, Germaine Lindsay, was one of four suicide bombers who struck London in 2005, killing 52 people.

Lewthwaite, who changed her named to Sherafiyah after she converted to Islam at the age of 17, denied any knowledge of the attacks.

“I totally condemn and I’m horrified by the atrocities,” she said at the time.

“I am the wife of Germaine Lindsay and never predicted or imagined that he was involved in such horrific activities. He was a loving husband and father.

“I am trying to come to terms with the recent events. My whole world has fallen apart, and my thoughts are with the families of the victims of this incomprehensible devastation.”

She has been on the run for more than a decade and is wanted by Interpol and Kenyan authorities for possessing bomb-making materials and conspiracy to commit a felony.