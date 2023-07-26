That looks very much like my husband, says Queen as King is depicted in pie form

The pie depicting the King was entered into a contest as part of the Sandringham Flower Show (Daniel Leal/PA)

The King met his likeness in pie form when he toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen – who gave the pastry portrait the thumbs up.

Charles and Camilla came across the baked attraction when they visited the annual event first staged 140 years ago to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The show now judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats, and visitors can also enjoy other attractions, from motorcycle and falconry displays to stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

The rudimentary pie had been entered in the category “a dainty dish to set before a king”, and featured a face with large ears and a crown.

When Camilla saw the entry, which was not placed, she joked: “That looks very much like my husband.”

Camilla laughed as she spotted the pie depicting her husband the King (Daniel Leal/PA)

The couple arrived at the show in the traditional carriage and spent much of their time greeting the crowds patiently waiting behind barriers.

In the tent showcasing the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), which the late Queen supported as president, the couple were given some homemade sweet treats like slices of cake.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, expressed her hope that Camilla will follow in the late Queen’s footsteps and become president.

Charles met with well-wishers during his time at the show (Daniel Leal/PA)

She said: “We’re hoping to have a royal president, we’re very hopeful – that would be a great day.”

Charles and Camilla met members of the public holding dogs, babies and flowers, with bouquets presented to the royal couple.

In the horticultural trades marquee, they were given a sneak preview by a leading nursery of a rose that will be launched at next year’s Chelsea Flower show.

Ian Limmer, nursery manager at the firm Peter Beales, a producer of classic roses, said: “I wanted to make sure the King and Queen were the first to see it, I can’t tell you what it’s called – that’s for next year.”

David Reeve, chairman of the flower show, commenting on the pastry portrait of Charles, said: “There are lots of exhibits we draw humour from and also there are lots of exhibits that are done by children. They’re incredible, I don’t know how they come up with the designs – they’ve got something new every year.

“But I think it is the light-hearted approach that is generated throughout the show by the people, particularly by the King and Queen.

“It’s just a rare commodity where you can bring the best out of everybody.”