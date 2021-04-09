The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace announces

Philip and the Queen were married for more than 70 years.

File photo dated 11/06/16 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, after they attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their daughter Princess Charlotte's second birthday on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday April 30, 2017. William and Kate are likely to stage a birthday party for the youngster, who was born on May 2, 2015, at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall. See PA story ROYAL Charlotte. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC),(2R) watches a demonstration of self-retracting bails during his vist to open the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur EdwardsARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

FILE PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

FILE PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

FILE PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

File photo dated 12/06/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

File photo dated 02/07/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

File photo dated 20/11/14 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

File photo dated 04/04/17 of Kylie Minogue with the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

File photo dated 28/11/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

FILE PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

FILE PHOTO: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh To Step Down From Royal Duties

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 06, 2015 shows Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arriving ahead of the racing on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey, southern England. The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced on May 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALLBEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), unveils a plaque during the opening ceremony of the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur EdwardsARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

File photo dated 12/06/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip are shown pictures from a previous visit by the Queen in the 1960's by Mayor of North Down Alderman Leslie Cree at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club in Bangor this afternoon (Thursday) as part of her visit to Northern Ireland.Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrisons

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 26: Queen Elizabeth II receives floral posies from wellwishers as she and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Macartin's Cathedral on June 26, 2012 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, on a Diamond Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland, are due to meet with former IRA leader and NI's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Lyric Theatre on June 27,2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Queen shook hands with Northern Ireland's deputy first minister and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness for the first time when they met inside the theatre. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle before attending a Garden Party on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo M T Hurson /Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the Titanic Building with Queen Elizabeth II on Day 2 of their visit to Northern Ireland on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are met by David Lindsay, Lord Lieutenant of County Down (L) as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II during a wreath laying ceremony marking the centenary of the First World War at Coleraine Town Hall on day three of the Royal visit to Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 25: In this handout image provided by Harrison Photography, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talk to Antiques Roadshow experts Hilary Kay, John Axford and Paul Atterbury at Hillsborough castle on June 25, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo byAaron McCracken/Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carry a wreath during a service at the war memorial on June 25, 2014 in Coleraine. Pic Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by Michael Day (CEO of Historic Royal Palaces) upon their arrival to Hillsborough Castle on June 27, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Carrie Davenport/Getty Images)

Dean Kenneth Hall accompanies the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Anthony Hamilton during the 2012 Royal visit to Enniskillen

© Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland- 24th June 2014 Mandatory Credit - Kevin Scott / Presseye Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the Curmlin Road Jail in North Belfast Pictured: Prince Philip waves to Royalists at the Crumlin Road Jail Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye

John Harrison/Harrison Photography HRH The Duke of Edinburgh meeting Tina Thompson the Widow of the late John Thompson QC who died following a tragic accident at sea while taking part in the 2007 Atlantic Race for Cursers. The meeting took place in the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office at an event hosted by friends of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.Photo John Harrison.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 27-06-2012: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were at Stormont to mark her Diamond Jubilee. About 20,000 gathered in the grounds of Northern Ireland's seat of government to celebrate the monarch's 60-year reign. The Queen and Prince Philip were driven through the estate in an open-topped vehicle, on the second day of her Jubilee tour in Northern Ireland. A young boy pictured presenting the Queen with a posy during her visit. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

Pacemaker Press 26/6/2012 The Queen and Prince Philip are welcomed by thousands of People in Enniskillen during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. The Queen has met relatives of the victims of an IRA bombing in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 25 years ago , She will visit Belfast on Wednesdays and meet with deputy first minister Martin McGuinness Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip,Duke of Edinburgh admire a gift held by Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson and watched by Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness during a visit to the Lyric Theatre on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. During the Queen's two day visit to Northern Ireland she held a hugely significant meeting with former IRA commander and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness at the Lyric Theatre today. The Queen will also visit the newly opened Titanic Museum and the town of Enniskillen. (Photo by Paul Faith - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast 1/5/07 Picture by Justin Kernoghan The Queen meeting guests at a Garden Party in the grounds of Coleraine University on her visit Northern Ireland this afternoon. The Queen and Prince Philip attended a garden party, at the University of Ulster in Coleraine - hosted by Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain. It was being held in recognition of the work of the community and voluntary sector.

QUEEN ELIZABETH VISIT TO COLERAINE, CO-DERRY, NI, 25-6-14 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are welcomed to Coleraine in Co-Derry on Wednesday as guests of the Royal British Legion. Both laid a poppy wreath at the War Memorial honouring the First World War dead. Thousands of people packed into the town centre for a glimpse of the Royals during their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin ©

The royals enjoy the view on board the steam train from Coleraine to Bellarena

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness as Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2012

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony. The Duke will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The Queen and Prince Philip at the Giant’s Causeway

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Philip, 99, was the longest-serving consort in British history.

The duke and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

The Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The death of the duke comes in the midst of the worst public health crisis for generations as the UK and countries around the globe reel from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also taken place in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Oprah interview which left the monarchy in crisis after Meghan accused an unnamed royal of racism and the institution of failing to help her when she was suicidal.

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 to be reunited with the Queen after spending a month in hospital – his longest ever stay.

He initially received care for an infection but then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

(PA Graphics)

The duke had looked gaunt as he was driven away from King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London, having been pushed in a wheelchair to the waiting car.

Philip – father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.

He spent much of the Covid-19 crisis staying with the Queen at Windsor in HMS Bubble – the nickname given to the couple’s reduced household of devoted staff during lockdown.

Philip briefly stepped out of retirement in July 2020 when he carried out a rare official public engagement at Windsor.

The duke looked in fine form as he made his way down the steps to the Castle’s quadrangle for a socially distanced ceremony to hand over his Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles role to the Duchess of Cornwall, who was almost 100 miles away at Highgrove.

The Duke of Edinburgh during the ceremony at Windsor Castle in July 2020 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

He showed he had lost none of his mischievous sense of humour when he joked with one of the soldiers about their fitness levels.

In April 2020, the duke released his first major statement since his retirement, praising key workers including refuse and postal staff, for keeping essential services running during the pandemic.

He was also pictured with the monarch at the Berkshire castle to mark his 99th birthday on June 10, at the secret lockdown wedding of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice on July 17 and with the Queen to mark their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On December 18, Philip released a rare public message praising teachers and school staff for their efforts teaching the nation’s children during the pandemic.

The Queen and Philip spent a quiet Christmas in 2020 at Windsor alone, except for their staff, and Buckingham Palace announced on January 9 2021, during England’s third national lockdown, that they had both received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

But the duke was hospitalised for a month from the middle of February, eventually having heart surgery.

The royal family has experienced troubled times in recent years.

They had to deal with Megxit, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior royals in order to earn their own money in the US, following frustrations with their role within the monarchy and Harry’s rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

Then on March 7 2021, Harry and Meghan’s explosive two hour televised Oprah Winfrey interview was aired.

Meghan accused a member of the royal family, not the Queen nor the duke, of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be before he was born.

Meghan also told of how she begged for help when she was suicidal, but said the institution gave her no support.

The Queen said the issues were concerning, but that “some recollections may vary” and the matter was a family one that would be dealt with privately, but the royal family was left reeling at the claims.

In November 2019, the Queen and Philip’s second son the Duke of York stepped down from public duties, following his disastrous Newsnight interview about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of Edinburgh with his second son the Duke of York (Joe Giddens/PA)

Philip survived a car crash when he was 97 near the Sandringham estate early in 2019, emerging unscathed when his vehicle flipped over after colliding with another carrying two women and a baby.

He was initially trapped and had to to be helped out of the sunroof by a passing motorist.

Shortly after, he was pictured driving on the estate without a seat belt.

He voluntarily surrendered his driving licence and the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed he would face no further action.

The duke was the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch.

He and the Queen celebrated a poignant personal milestone in November 2017 – their platinum wedding anniversary.

They marked the rare occasion – a first for a British monarch – surrounded by family and friends at a special black tie dinner in Windsor Castle.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In 1997, in a speech to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, the Queen touchingly paid tribute to her husband, summing up his far-reaching influence.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments,” she said. “But he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

The duke had a profound effect on the development of the British monarchy and was a moderniser of The Firm.

He founded The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme in 1956 and before his retirement was patron or president of 785 organisations and charities.

He could sometimes appear rude and insensitive and he became famous for his “gaffes” but others found him witty and fun and he was accomplished at breaking the ice on royal visits.

(PA Graphics)

Philip was the youngest child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece, an officer in the Greek army, and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Although he was a Prince of Greece, he had no Greek blood and his complex background was in fact Danish, German, Russian and British. He was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10 1921.

In the early 1920s, Greece was politically unstable and Philip’s family fled in exile.

King George V ordered that a Royal Navy ship should evacuate them, and 18-month-old Philip was carried to safety in a cot made from an orange box in December 1922.

The family settled in Paris but Philip later went to stay with relatives in Britain, where he attended boarding school.

Prince Philip of Greece with his cousin King Michael of Romania in 1928 (PA)

Although they had met previously, the 18-year-old Philip, and 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth – both great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria – had their first publicised meeting in July 1939 at Dartmouth Naval College.

The tall, blond, good-looking and athletic prince impressed Lilibet by jumping over the college tennis nets.

Philip was a dashing naval officer in the Second World War and saw active service against German, Italian and Japanese forces.

He married Princess Elizabeth in a fairytale wedding in the austere world of post-war Britain in November 1947.

Princess Elizabeth and the duke on their honeymoon (PA)

Their idyllic life as a Royal Navy husband and wife was shattered when King George VI’s health began to fail.

He died in 1952 and the Queen acceded to the throne.

The royal couple had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

When the duke celebrated his 90th birthday in June 2011 he insisted on no fuss, but the Queen bestowed on him a new title – Lord High Admiral, titular head of the Royal Navy.

He was at the Queen’s side when she became the nation’s longest-reigning monarch in 2015, and when she marked her own 90th birthday in 2016.

In May 2017, it was announced that the duke was preparing to retire from public duties and tributes were paid to his decades of service.

The duke attending the Captain General’s Parade – his final solo public engagement – on the day of his retirement (Yui Mok/PA)

On the day he retired, August 2 2017 at the age of 96, he rounded off his lengthy royal service with a trademark quip during his final official public engagement.

Chatting to Royal Marines who had just completed a gruelling trek, he told them, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace: “You all should be locked up.”

He underwent a hip replacement operation in April 2018, but was well enough to walk unaided when he attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in Windsor just over a month later.