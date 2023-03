He takes the title Lord Dodds of Duncairn.

Nigel Dodds lost his seat at the last election (Liam McBurney/PA)

The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Nigel Dodds has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

Lord Dodds of Duncairn was supported by Lord Morrow and Lord Browne of Belmont for the brief introduction ceremony.

He served as MP for North Belfast for almost two decades before losing his seat to John Finucane of Sinn Fein during last year’s general election.