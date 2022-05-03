The Queen intervened over fears IRA were attempting to capture her cousin during Troubles, new book reveals

The Queen personally intervened to prevent the IRA from being able to capture the Duke of Kent during his deployment in Belfast in the 1970s.

According to a new biography, the monarch directly alerted the then Prime Minister Edward Heath about the warning concerning her cousin, who was 35-years-old when he was sent to Northern Ireland with the Royal Scots Greys in 1971.

According to Robert Hardman's book Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, the warning from the IRA had been received by former NI Prime Minister Lord O’Neill and was subsequently passed onto officials of the Queen.

The suggestion was that the republican terrorists planned to kidnap Prince Edward when he entered the city.

After the warning was relayed to Mr Heath, commanding officers in the army had the Duke posted back to the mainland with the Queen reportedly concerned his presence would be a “danger to his men”, according to author Hardman.

The author quotes a Ministry of Defence official at the time who told the Prime Minister’s private secretary: “The Queen's wish that the Duke should not be sent into Belfast has been carefully noted."

In his book, Mr Hardman writes: "This was a time when kidnappings were on the up - a British diplomat had been kidnapped by separatists in Quebec months earlier - and the Queen was clearly worried enough about the credibility of this rumour that she intervened with the PM.

"Though she has always been very loyal to her cousins - and they to her - this would not have been a case of special treatment.

"When it came to the Falklands, for example, the Queen was adamant that Prince Andrew should not receive special treatment.

"She would have been more concerned that the Duke of Kent's presence was a danger to his men."

The Royal Family were targeted by the IRA a number of times during the Troubles, including the murder of Lord Mountbatten in 1979 in Mullaghmore.

The IRA exploded a bomb on the Shadow V boat he was fishing on, with Lady Doreen Brabourne, the 83-year-old mother-in-law of Mountbatten's daughter; his grandson Nicholas Knatchbull (14); and Fermanagh schoolboy Paul Maxwell also all killed.

The IRA were also reported to be behind a failed bomb attempt to assassinate the Queen in 1981, when she opened an oil terminal at Sullom Voe in Shetland.