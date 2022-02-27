‘The Queen is boss – but I do also see her as a friend’: Fermanagh’s finest Lord Brookeborough on a life of royal service

As Elizabeth II’s representative for the last 25 years, Lord Brookeborough has met everyone from Obama to Trump and Putin. Here he talks about the monarch’s kindness, relief that the Prince Andrew drama is resolved ‘to some extent’ – and what’s next for the monarchy

Alan Henry Brooke, who is also known as Lord Brookeborough. Picture by David Conachy

Rodney Edwards Sun 27 Feb 2022 at 03:30