‘The Queen is boss – but I do also see her as a friend’: Fermanagh’s finest Lord Brookeborough on a life of royal service
As Elizabeth II’s representative for the last 25 years, Lord Brookeborough has met everyone from Obama to Trump and Putin. Here he talks about the monarch’s kindness, relief that the Prince Andrew drama is resolved ‘to some extent’ – and what’s next for the monarchy
Rodney Edwards
‘The Queen is boss, but I do also see her as a friend,” Lord Brookeborough says with a smile. The 69-year-old, also known as Alan Brooke, has been the monarch’s personal lord-in-waiting since 1997, in which guise he has to regularly come face-to-face with kings, queens and presidents.