Home > News > UK The search for little Madeleine McCann [photos]Family photo of little Madeleine McCann.Still taken from undated Madeleine Fund handout video of Madeleine McCann who vanished from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3 last year. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday December 20, 2008. Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann have released a new video featuring previously unseen footage of the little girl playing happily with her family before her disappearance. See PA story POLICE Portugal. Photo credit should read: Madeleine Fund/PA WireFamily photo of little Madeleine McCann.Still taken from video of Madeleine McCannUndated family handout photo of three-year-old Madeleine McCann who went missing while on holiday in Portugal.Foreign and Commonwealth Office handout photo of Madeleine McCann taken by a friend of the family at approximately 17:15 on 02/05/2007 - the day before she disappeared. Blood traces found in the bedroom where Madeleine was sleeping the night she was snatched were not hers, it was reported today. . A newspaper report says forensic results show the blood came from a man. The results, printed in The Times, come at the end of a fortnight in which speculation has been rife that the little girl was murdered in the Praia da Luz apartment.Undated handout photo of Madeleine McCann in an Everton Football shirt. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday April 26 2008. Madeleine has been missing since May 3 2007. See PA story POLICE Portugal. Photo credit should read: PA WireMadeleine McCann went missing in the Algarve on May 3 2007Still taken from video of Madeleine McCannKate and Gerry McCann say the discovery of three missing women in the US has given them hopeStill taken from undated Madeleine Fund handout video of Madeleine McCannStill taken from video of Madeleine McCannPolice have been urged to hand over their files on missing Madeleine McCannStill taken from video of Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCannKate McCann urged David Cameron to 'embrace the report and act swiftly'An age progression image of missing Madeleine McCann (Teri Blythe/Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)A possible sighting of Madeleine McCann in India has been played down by her familyMaddy McCannKate and Gerry McCann are said to be 'hugely encouraged' by Scotland Yard's ongoing review of the caseMother of missing Madeleine McCann, Kate, has returned to PortugalThe McCanns made the announcement on the third anniversary of their daughter's disappearancePhotos showing four year old Madeine McCann with age progression image of the missing child.Thu 4 Jun 2020 at 16:17