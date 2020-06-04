The search for little Madeleine McCann [photos]

Foreign and Commonwealth Office handout photo of Madeleine McCann taken by a friend of the family at approximately 17:15 on 02/05/2007 - the day before she disappeared. Blood traces found in the bedroom where Madeleine was sleeping the night she was snatched were not hers, it was reported today. . A newspaper report says forensic results show the blood came from a man. The results, printed in The Times, come at the end of a fortnight in which speculation has been rife that the little girl was murdered in the Praia da Luz apartment.