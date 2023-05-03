The UK will continue to champion press freedom, says Culture Secretary

The UK will continue to champion press freedom, says UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

In an op-ed written for World Press Freedom Day, she said “The UK has always been a bastion of press freedom.

We have long championed values of tolerance and freedom of expression, for which previous generations have fought and died - and we will continue to champion them and their work.”

She talked about the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last month on a spying charge. She echoed calls from the Prime Minister for his release.

She added “Gershkovich’s internment is a reminder to us all that there is no greater symbol of a free democracy than a free press.

“The UK has always been proud to have a press that is not only entitled but empowered to hold to account those in positions of power and influence.”

“The Government believes in protecting the rights of journalists to uncover the truth,” she continued.

“Because through this we maintain higher standards in public life. The UK is among the best places in the world to be a journalist.”

She also spoke of the draft Media Bill the Government recently published.

She said the bill aimed to enhance the rights of journalists, and included the repeal of Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013, which was a law that meant publishers could have to pay the legal bills of people who sued them, even if the publisher won.

She also mentioned the Online Safety Bill, which includes safeguards to protect press freedom and hopes to ensure that people can access a range of news sources online.

“Journalists will also benefit from increased protections when they post on social media,” she added.

“The biggest social media platforms will be required to offer news publishers a right of appeal before removing or moderating their content.

This means their content will remain online while the appeal is considered, unless it is illegal.”

Finally, she wrote about what the Government is doing to ensure the safety of journalists.

“We continue to campaign for the safety of journalists in the UK and overseas,” she said.

“In 2019, we established the global conference on media freedom and followed that up with the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists.

“That Committee has achieved a great deal in its short life, including the National Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists which sets out in the clearest terms possible exactly how UK journalists will be protected from threats of violence or intimidation.”