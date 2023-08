The victims of the Omagh bomb

Some of the victims of the Omagh bombing on August 15, 1998 (top row, from left) James Barker, Esther Gibson, Sean McGrath, Gareth Conway, Elizabeth Rush, Fred White, Lorraine Wilson and (bottom row, from left) Veda Short, Alan Radford, Bryan White, Brenda Logue, Deborah Cartwright, Geraldine Breslin, Oran Doherty (PA)

On the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, here is a list of the 29 people who died in the Real IRA atrocity.