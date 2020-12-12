'They broke the mould when they made Barbara Windsor'

Tributes pour in for Dame Barbara Windsor from friends and former colleagues after her sad passing this week as her husband grieves loss of his 'best friend', writes Sherna Noah

Dame Barbara Windsor's husband has paid tribute to his "wife, best friend and soulmate" saying his "heart or life will never feel the same without you" following her death aged 83.

The much-loved star, who suffered from dementia, died on Thursday evening at a London care home, husband Scott Mitchell said.

She was best known for the Carry On films and for her role as Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Belfast-born presenter Eamonn Holmes was among the numerous celebrities to pay tribute.

Taking to Twitter and posting a photo of them together he said: "We'll miss her Giggle .... and her Wiggle . Always a joy to be in her company. Huge condolences to her totally devoted husband Scott.

"Bye Babs. May you Rest in Peace".

Actress Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018.

She died at 8.35pm on Thursday at a London care home, her husband told PA.

He said the cherished actress's final weeks were "typical of how she lived her life" and "full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end".

Mr Mitchell said: "Her passing was from Alzheimer's/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

"Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

"Barbara's final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

"It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara's courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could."

At the end of his moving tribute, Mr Mitchell said: "May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I've lost my wife, my best friend and soul mate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you. I will be making no further statements and now need the time to grieve this painful, personal loss."

Dame Barbara made her debut as Peggy in 1994 and soon became one of the small screen's best-loved characters as she yelled at rogue drinkers to "get outta my pub!".

It became the defining role of her career and saw her star alongside Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden as her fictional sons Grant and Phil, with the late Mike Reid as her on-screen husband Frank Butcher.

The character left our screens in 2003 when Dame Barbara took a sabbatical for medical reasons after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus, but she returned as a series regular in 2005.

In 2009, Dame Barbara announced she would be leaving the soap again in order to spend more time with her husband Scott, who she married in 2000.

She returned for cameo appearances in the soap over the next few years but in 2016 she played Peggy for the final time.

Her final scenes aired in May that year as the Walford stalwart took her own life after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Born in Shoreditch, London, in 1937, Dame Barbara launched her showbiz career early, making her stage debut at 13 and her West End debut in 1952.

Before becoming synonymous with Albert Square, Dame Barbara delighted Carry On fans with her portrayals of a "good time girl," appearing in nine films in a series known for its bawdy humour.

She first appeared in Carry On Spying in 1964, with her final film role coming in 1974's Carry On Dick.

One of Dame Barbara's most famous scenes was in 1969's Carry On Camping, when her bikini top flew off in the middle of an exercise class.

The actress was made a dame in the 2016 New Year's Honours list for her services to charity and entertainment.

Both Dame Barbara and her husband campaigned to raise awareness of Alzheimer's following her diagnosis.

In August this year Mitchell said his wife had been moved to a care home in London.

The EastEnders cast lined up to remember the actress while other stars paid tribute to the woman dubbed "the unofficial Queen".

The soap said in a statement: "We are all deeply saddened that we've lost our Dame.

As Peggy Mitchell and sons Grant and Phil in TV soap EastEnders

"From the moment Barbara stepped foot in Walford she created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable landlady, who the audience instantly fell in love with.

"But to all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend who was truly loved and adored by everyone.

"Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara's family. Rest in peace Dame Barbara Windsor."

Steve McFadden, who plays Dame Barbara's on-screen son Phil Mitchell, said: "I truly loved Barbara and, like everyone, I am going to miss her terribly.

"When anyone ever asked what she was like, I would always say she was everything you would hope she would be, and more," he said.

Letitia Dean, who stars as Sharon Mitchell, said the actress "will be missed beyond measure".

She said: "They broke the mould when they made Dame Barbara Windsor, there will never be another like that incredible woman, everyone who met her loved her and she will be deeply missed."

Actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Dame Barbara's on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell, tweeted: "My heart is broken. Bar you will always be in my heart forever."