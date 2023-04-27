Third of workers believe their employer not managing stress effectively – Acas

The conciliation service Acas said its research found that only 34% of employees felt their workplace was effective at managing stress (Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

New advice has been issued for employers on managing stress after a third of British workers said they believe their organisation is not effective at managing the issue.

The conciliation service Acas said its research found that only 34% of employees felt their workplace was effective at managing stress and 23% neither agreed nor disagreed.

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “The cost of living is one of many causes of stress for workers.

“Our poll reveals that there are employers who are good at managing staff stress but a third of employees feel that their organisation is not good at handling stress at work.

“It is vitally important for employers to be able to spot and manage the signs of stress as it can lead to staff exhaustion, low morale and reduced productivity if it is not properly managed.”

Employers were urged to look out for signs of stress among their staff such as poor concentration, being irritable or avoiding social events.