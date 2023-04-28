Three new photographs of the King and Queen Consort released before coronation

Three new portraits of the King and Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household/PA) — © Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

Three new photographs of the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace have been released ahead of the coronation.

The images were made in the Palace’s blue drawing room last month.

One shows the couple standing side by side in front of a portrait of King George V painted shortly after his coronation in June 1911.

(Hugo Burnand/Royal Household/PA)

Charles is dressed in a blue Anderson and Sheppard suit, with a blue tie and white Turnbull and Asser shirt.

Camilla is wearing a blue wool crepe coat dress from British designer Fiona Clare, the late Queen’s pearl drop earrings set, which is adorned with sapphire and ruby gemstones, and a pearl necklace from her private collection.

The other two photographs show Charles and Camilla seated individually.

The King is sitting in a giltwood and silk upholstered armchair which dates to 1829 and was supplied to King George IV to furnish Windsor Castle.

(Hugo Burnand/Royal Household/PA)

And the Queen Consort is sitting in a giltwood and silk long-seated upholstered armchair dating back to 1812.

The chair was likely commissioned by King George IV when he was the Prince of Wales in the early 19th century.

Hugo Burnard, who also took Charles and Camilla’s wedding pictures in 2005, made the photographs.