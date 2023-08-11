Three sought over murder of 10-year-old girl have left country, police believe

Police officers stand outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, after a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Three people sought by police investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking are believed to have left the country on Wednesday, police said.

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at a house in the quiet village of Horsell near Woking.

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, borough commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”