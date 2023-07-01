Three teenagers charged with murder after boy found dead in west London canal

Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was found in the water under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction (Met Police)

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a canal in west London.

Victor Lee, from Ealing, was found in the water under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction, at around 5.45pm last Sunday.

He was pulled from the canal but, despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the scene at 6.09pm.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded he died from stab injuries.

Three boys – aged 14, 15 and 17 – were charged on Saturday with murder and robbery.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police have renewed appeals for information and witnesses to the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD5828/25June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on the above number.