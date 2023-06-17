Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, among four family members found dead in flat

Police and forensic investigators at the scene in Hounslow (Lucy North/PA)

A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, have been found dead alongside two family members in a flat in west London.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday after being called to concerns about the family.

They found four bodies, a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, said at the scene: “I believe we know who they are – four members of the same family – however, urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time.

“Post-mortem examinations are now being arranged.”

A police officer was stood with his arms folded outside the property on Saturday, while forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

A man who lives next door, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.

“I have no idea what happened.”

Police at the scene in Hounslow (Lucy North/PA)

Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency: “The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property.

“We didn’t know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?”

Mr Wilson, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson gives a statement to the media (Lucy North/PA)

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend. I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”