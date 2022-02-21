Thug punches Man City player Phil Foden’s mum in the face

Club ‘shocked and appalled’ at attack as video footage of brawl after boxing match goes viral

Video footage of an attack on footballer Phil Foden’s mother Claire is circulating on social media

Manchester City say they are “shocked and appalled” by a video of midfielder Phil Foden’s mother being punched by a man in a backstage brawl at the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan.

A clip on social media appears to show Foden (21), wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, being led into a room at the AO Arena in Manchester after the fight as a group of men hurled abuse at him and call him a ‘c***’ and a ‘f****t’.

As the footballer entered the room, his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke turned to the group and shouted: “Who you calling a c***?”

Seconds later, a woman who appears to be his mother Claire Foden (41) emerges from the room and also confronts the group, asking: “Who’s calling him?”

Someone replied: “No one.”

Ms Foden told them to “f*** off now, you p****”.

The situation then escalates as she pushes one of the men and he responds by punching her in the face.

Several punches are then thrown as a brawl breaks out, with one man coming to the defence of Foden’s mother, who takes multiple swings at the group.

Foden, who has made 13 appearances for England, is seen re-emerging from the room but playing no further part in the fighting.

At one point, the man who defended Ms Foden grabs a fire extinguisher and swings it wildly at the group of hecklers.

A spokesperson at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium said: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused at the Arena.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Greater Manchester Police say they have received no report of the incident.

Foden, considered one of the best young players in the world, was one of numerous big-name guests in attendance — such as Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish — for the Khan v Brook fight after Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham earlier in the evening.

Brook won convincingly after a sixth-round stoppage.