Thunderstorms could spark flash flooding, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned that forecast thunderstorms could bring flash flooding (Alamy/PA)

Thunderstorms set to sweep across the UK could bring flash flooding to some areas including Wimbledon over the weekend.

The Met Office has forecast that thundery downpours will hit large parts of the country on Saturday, warning that sudden flooding could pose a risk to drivers.

The UK weather service issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland on Friday before storm clouds spread to much of Scotland and England on Saturday, including in Wimbledon where downpours could disrupt the state of play.

Meanwhile temperatures are set to climb to 30C in parts of the country on Saturday, prompting the UK Health Security Agency to issue a yellow heat-health alert from Friday through to Sunday for six regions: London, the South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Most areas will continue to experience widespread showers on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Oliver Claydon told the PA news agency: “Heavy downpours are forecast through the weekend, especially Saturday.

“There is a risk of surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions on the roads due to the heavy thundery downpours.

“These will be heavy and thundery at times, potentially slow moving and most intense across northern areas, and organised into longer spells of rain at times across the south.”

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms means there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and communities cut off by floodwater, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.