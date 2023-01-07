Titillating but tedious: Harry’s ‘betrayal’ shows royals for who they really are

Duke’s salacious revelations proof he and his family nothing very special, writes Tom Peck

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the Queen's funeral last September

Tom Peck© Independent.co.uk

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion; b) dabbled in recreational drugs; c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age, and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.