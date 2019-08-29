Tories to start search for successor to Ruth Davidson

Ms Davidson transformed the party’s fortunes north of the border.

Scottish Conservatives will have to find a successor to Ruth Davidson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ruth Davidson has, almost singlehandedly, transformed the fortunes of the Scottish Conservatives.

Under her leadership, the Tories – who were wiped out in Scotland in the 1997 general election – have become the main party of opposition to the SNP, largely due to a stong focus on keeping the country within the United Kingdom.

That policy will not change with her successor – this is, after all, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, to give it its full title.

But Ms Davidson’s sudden departure leaves a massive void within the party north of the border.

The last two elections have seen the Tories make major gains under Ms Davidson – with the party winning a record 31 seats at Holyrood in 2016, overtaking Labour to become the main opposition party within the Scottish Parliament.

Adam Tomkins is the Scottish Tory constitution spokesman. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, in the 2017 general election, the party won 13 seats in Scotland, up from the one they had held previously, with Tories delighted to oust both former first minister Alex Salmond and the SNP’s then-Westminster leader Angus Robertson from their seats.

This result helped keep then-prime minister Theresa May in Downing Street, and it is uncertain whether Ms Davidson’s successor would be able to repeat it at the next election.

As to who her successor might be, a possible candidate could be Murdo Fraser – who ran for the job against Ms Davidson back in 2011.

At that time he proposed that the Scottish Tories should split from the UK party – an idea which could prove appealing given the lack of support north of the border for Brexit and Boris Johnson.

Murdo Fraser ran against Ms Davidson for the post of Scottish Conservative leader in 2011. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Adam Tomkins, the party’s constitution spokesman at Holyrood, could be another contender.

He was elected to Holyrood in 2016, but prior to that the constitutional law expert represented the Tories on the Smith Commission, the cross-party body which agreed the blueprint for greater devolution in the wake of the 2014 independence referendum.

Miles Briggs, meanwhile, has proved successful as Scottish Conservative health spokesman, pushing the Scottish Government to extend free personal care to under-65s as part of the Frank’s Law campaign.

And Liam Kerr – another Conservative who came to Holyrood – has also been a strong performer as the party’s justice spokesman.

Jackson Carlaw was interim leader while Ms Davidson was on maternity leave. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jackson Carlaw, who became an MSP in 2007, is the current Scottish Conservative depute leader, and filled in for Ms Davidson when she went on maternity leave.

But having first stood for election in 1982, it is uncertain if he would want to take on the leadership role on a permanent basis.