Tougher action needed from UK government to protect British citizens following arrest and assault of BBC journalist during Shanghai protest, says DUP MP Jim Shannon

Chinese police officers block off access to a site where protesters had gathered in Shanghai

Tougher action is needed from the Government to protect British citizens and human rights defenders, a DUP MP has told the Commons.

The Foreign Office has called Zheng Zeguang to “demand a full and thorough explanation” of cameraman Edward Lawrence’s detention, a minister said in reply to an urgent question in the House, from Jim Shannon.

David Rutley said UK officials will make clear the “unacceptable and unwarranted” nature of the journalist’s treatment, after the BBC said he was “beaten and kicked” by police in the Chinese city.

China’s top UK diplomat is expected to meet senior officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall later today, as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Romania for a Nato meeting.

Mr Shannon had pressed the Foreign Office minister on what assessment his office has made of the safety of British journalists in China following the alleged assault of a BBC journalist.

He added: “It’s important to remember that the arrest and assault of Edward Lawrence is not the first attack on freedom of speech. But just another example in the long line of journalists and human rights defenders, who are silenced, arrested, or simply disappear by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).”

Mr Shannon went on: “The Prime Minister gave a speech which stated that the golden era of China and UK relations are over, I have to say I welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment and it’s well worthy of saying.

DUP MP Jim Shannon

“The Director General of the MI5 said that China represents the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security. Clearly, tougher action is needed to protect British citizens, human rights defenders, pro-democracy activists and religious and ethnic minorities targeted by the CCP.”

The points raised by Mr Shannon will be raised with the Chinese ambassador, the Foreign Office minister has said.

Responding to the Strangford MP’s urgent question, David Rutley said: “He can be assured that when the Chinese ambassador comes to the Foreign Office, FCDO, when called in, these points will be raised, particularly around this immediate point about the arrest and the unacceptable manner of the arrest.

“And the justification which as he has highlighted is incredibly thin. We will also raise the wider point that he has mentioned about safety of journalist in that meeting as well.”

He added: “The Home Office is reviewing our approach to transnational repression and the minister for security is committed to providing an update on that work to the House in due course.

“And he rightly says there are wider concerns about the increasing authoritarianism and muscular foreign policy of the Chinese and the Prime Minister rightly set out a new era in terms of robust pragmatism, which we’ve seen grow over recent years, but clearly articulated by the Prime Minister yesterday.”

The BBC said Chinese officials claimed the journalist was arrested “for his own good” in case he caught Covid from the crowd, adding: “We do not consider this a credible explanation.”

Beijing contested the broadcaster’s statement, with Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian reportedly saying Mr Lawrence failed to identify himself as a journalist and “didn’t voluntarily present” his press credentials.