Train derails near Stonehaven

Dozens of emergency service vehicles are at the scene.

Smoke billowing from the train on the track in the countryside near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire (BBC Scotland/PA)

Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.

The fire service, police and ambulance service went to the scene near Stonehaven at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the train on the track in the countryside, while several emergency service vehicles could be seen parked in a field.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers are currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven.

“We were called at 9.43am and are on scene alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re assisting the emergency services with an incident near Stonehaven and will provide more information when available.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A report was received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 9.40am on Wednesday August 12.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.”