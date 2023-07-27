Trial date set for man accused of shotgun murder of brother-in-law on Skye

The case called at the High Court in Glasgow (PA)

A trial date has been set for a man accused of the shotgun murder of his brother-in-law in an alleged shooting spree in the Scottish Highlands.

Finlay MacDonald is accused of murdering John MacKinnon, 47, at his home in Teangue, Skye, on August 10 last year by shooting him repeatedly.

He is also accused of attempting to murder his own wife, Rowena MacDonald, and two other people on the same day.

John MacKinnon, 47, died at his home on Skye (Police Scotland/PA)

MacDonald’s lawyer, Shahid Latif, said the 40-year-old denies all the charges against him when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

MacDonald is also alleged to have previously displayed “malice and ill will” towards Mr MacKinnon.

He is accused of having attempted to murder his wife the same day at her home in Tarskavaig, Skye, on the opposite side of the Sleat peninsula from Teangue.

Police at the scene in Teangue (John Linton/PA)

MacDonald is alleged to have struggled with her and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and endangering her life.

Prosecutors allege he also attempted to murder John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 63, on the same day, travelling some 30 miles from Skye to their home in Dornie, Wester Ross.

He is accused of shooting both to the body and Mrs MacKenzie to the head, allegedly causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangering their lives.

He is also said to have shown previous ill-will towards Mr MacKenzie and is accused of causing him permanent impairment.

Forensics officers at the MacKenzie home in Dornie, Wester Ross (John Linton/PA)

MacDonald is further accused of possessing a shotgun with “intent to endanger life”.

Prosecutors allege he travelled between the different properties while armed with the firearm and ammunition.

At the preliminary hearing in Glasgow, Lord Fairley set a trial date for May 14 next year at the same court.

A further preliminary hearing date was set for December 12.