Trial of Troubles soldier Dennis Hutchings over vulnerable man shot dead in 1974 is adjourned again

The trial of a former soldier accused of the attempted murder of a vulnerable man shot dead in a field 46 years ago has been adjourned again.

The Belfast Crown Court trial of 79-year-old Dennis Hutchings, accused of attempting to murder Co Tyrone man John Patrick Cunningham on June 15, 1974, was fixed to open next month.

However, yesterday Mr Justice McAlinden accepted defence submissions that it would be unfair to have the former Life Guardsman, already diagnosed with an incurable chronic kidney disease, travel here for his trial given the Covid crisis.

Mr Justice McAlinden said that Northern Ireland had the highest infection rate in the UK and the former soldier to travelling to Belfast would "place him in a hotbed of Covid infection".

He said concerning the effectiveness of the available vaccines, we were in a "state of flux" given the proposed gap between administrating doses.

With regard to any trial hearing being held remotely, Mr Justice McAlinden said he had no power to compel the pensioner, who has given firm instruction he wants to attend his trial in person, to do otherwise.

The judge said to have Mr Hutchings come to Belfast for his trial, and to receive other medical treatments while here, was something "this court in all conscience can't countenance".

Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, and initially twice informed he would not face prosecution, denies attempting to murder, or attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham.

The innocent 27-year-old with learning difficulties died in a field at Carrickaness Road, Benburb, after being shot in the back as he fled from a patrol led by Mr Hutchings near the village.

While not conceded that Mr Hutchings fired any shots, it is said the then Squadron Quarter Master Corporal fired only warning shots to get Mr Cunningham to stop. The prosecution in turn claim his intention was to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.