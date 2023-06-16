Tributes paid as Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Ben Helfgott dies

Tributes have been paid to Holocaust survivor and Olympic weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott after he died aged 93 on Friday.

Sir Ben faced appalling conditions in the Piotrkow Ghetto and then survived the Buchenwald and Terezin concentration camps and the Schlieben labour camp.

He lost almost his entire family in the Holocaust and was one of 732 child survivors who came to the UK to rebuild their lives after the Second World War.

Just 11 years after he was freed from the Nazi concentration camps, Sir Ben captained the British weightlifting team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

He represented Britain again at the 1960 Rome Olympics and the 1958 Commonwealth Games where he won a bronze medal.

Sir Ben also became the honorary president of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and a honorary patron for the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Paying tribute, Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Sir Ben Helfgott was a giant amongst men. A Holocaust survivor, Olympic champion, campaigner, visionary and our leader.

“Despite all he endured, Ben taught us all about resilience, tolerance and the crucial importance of educating future generations. He was our friend and mentor and we mourn his loss deeply.

“Ben always worked to ensure that survivors were looked after – he was a true leader of the survivor community.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” to hear Sir Ben had died.

The Labour Party leader said: “Sir Ben was one of life’s polymaths. He was a hugely accomplished sportsman, representing Britain at the Olympics in weightlifting.

“He was one of only two Holocaust survivors to take part in the Olympics, an extraordinary tribute to his talent and determination.

“Throughout his life, Sir Ben demonstrated compassion and understanding, campaigning for tolerance and peaceful coexistence between communities.

“These are values by which we should all live. His life and legacy will be an inspiration to us all.”