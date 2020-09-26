Tributes to Sergeant Matiu Ratana, shot dead at London police station by suspect in handcuffs

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite by a handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been described as a lovely and highly-respected colleague.

Sergeant Matiu Ratana (54), known as Matt, was originally from New Zealand. He joined the force in 1991 and was nearing retirement.

He died in hospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of yesterday.

The suspect, who had been arrested for possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

No police firearms were fired and the case is not being treated as terror-related. A murder probe has been launched and investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog are at the scene.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne spoke of his sadness, tweeting: "Our thoughts are with the family of the officer and our colleagues and friends at the Metropolitan Police."

Former Chief Constable Sir Hugh Orde, who served here from 2002-2009 and now works with the Police Arboretum Memorial Trust, said he was "appalled and deeply saddened".

Sir Hugh, whose term covered the murder of Pc Stephen Carroll in Craigavon in 2009, added: "This is a dreadful incident and my heart goes out to the officer's family, friends and policing colleagues. Every day our police officers put their lives on the line and this officer has tragically paid that ultimate price.

As the former Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, I know personally the devastation of losing one of your own and the awful impact it has on families, friends and colleagues."

The Croyden suspect was arrested by regular officers following a stop and search, then handcuffed behind his back before being taken to the station in a police vehicle.

The IOPC said he was taken into the building and sat in a holding area in the custody suite, then opened fire while still in handcuffs as officers prepared to search him with a metal detector.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "It is at that point that shots were fired resulting in the fatal injuries to the officer and critical injuries to the man.

"A non-police issue firearm, which appears to be a revolver, has been recovered from the scene. Further ballistic work will be required."

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan led police officers across the capital in a minute's silence, described the victim as a "talented police officer".

He was "big in stature, big in heart, friendly, capable, a lovely man and highly respected by his colleagues", she said.