Tributes to talented sportspeople fatally stabbed in city rampage

People at a vigil at St Peter’s church in Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre (PA)

Tributes have been paid to two talented sportspeople who were stabbed to death during a deadly rampage in Nottingham.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Another man, named locally as Ian Coates, was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

England Hockey said they were “deeply saddened” at the news of Ms Kumar’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Grace Kumar was a hockey and cricket player (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Ms Kumar had been a member of Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex, with the club describing her as “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

In a short statement issued on Twitter, the club said: “Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar.

“A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.”

Southgate Hockey Club, where Ms Kumar played as a member of the under-18s and women’s team, said they were “shocked and devastated” by the news of her death – describing her as a “huge talent”.

The family of Barnaby Webber, second left, paid tribute to the talented cricketer – describing him as a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man’ (Family Handout/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber’s family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”

(PA Graphics)

Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club also paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”.

The victim was described as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan described Mr Webber as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

Taunton School, which Mr Webber attended from nursery through to sixth form, said the school community was heartbroken at his death.

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

If police wish to hold him in custody beyond Wednesday evening without charge they will need to apply to magistrates for permission.

A police officer on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at a number of properties around the city – with cordons seen being put up on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “we’re in a very early stage of the investigation” when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.