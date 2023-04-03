Tributes to Tory ‘giant’ Nigel Lawson after his reported death

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

Tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his reported death at the age of 91.

Rishi Sunak described the party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an “inspiration” and Boris Johnson described him as a “giant” of Tory politics after the Telegraph announced his death.

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.

Having been editor of influential right-wing magazine The Spectator, he entered the Commons in 1974 as the representative for Blaby in Leicestershire and stayed there until 1992.

Mr Sunak, himself a former chancellor, said Lord Lawson was a “transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others”.

Mr Johnson described him as a “fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism”.

“He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams,” the former prime minister added.

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Lord Lawson had six children, including celebrity cook and food writer Nigella and journalist Dominic.

Mr Cleverly said: “A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Tory party chairman Greg Hands wrote: “Am sad to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

“He was active in @Conservatives politics until very recently, and will be remembered for his clarity of thinking, commitment to free market economics & willingness to challenge orthodoxies.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said: “Very saddened to hear this. One of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as Chancellor.”