Trump leaves troubles behind for a while as hetouches down in Aberdeen

Ex-President taking mind off legal woes with tour of his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland

Former US President Donald Trump has touched down in Scotland as he visits his golf courses ahead of a trip to Ireland.

Mr Trump landed in Aberdeen yesterday morning having announced he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the Menie Estate in the north-east of the country.

He and his son Eric arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and 10-vehicle motorcade.

He told reporters waiting on the tarmac, “It’s great to be home,” referencing the fact Scotland is the home of his mother Mary, who was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the US.

He put his fist in the air and then stepped into a vehicle waiting at the bottom of the plane steps.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast.

It comes after the billionaire, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on his mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

But since leaving the White House, Mr Trump has continued to face a cloud of lawsuits and investigations, which has culminated in him becoming the first current or former US President to ever be charged with a crime.

On March 30 a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. A few days later Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court to a slew of criminal charges.

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote on social media ahead of his trip.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world — Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland comes as he also faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “Donald Trump’s previous visits have cost us millions in policing costs. They were the most expensive rounds of golf in history. The Scottish Government have refused to probe the finances involved in Donald Trump’s purchase of the Turnberry golf course.

“The new First Minister should consider whether to revisit that decision.”

When he was justice secretary in 2021 Mr Yousaf rejected Scottish Green Party calls for ministers to push for the Trump Organisation’s golf courses in Scotland to be investigated via an unexplained wealth order, telling MSPs in a statement at Holyrood it would not be “right or proper”.

Eric Trump criticised Green co-leader Patrick Harvie for bringing the issue of a so-called McMafia order to debate at the Scottish Parliament, saying at the time Mr Harvie was a “national embarrassment”.

Mr Harvie told Holyrood there were “longstanding” reasons for concerns over Mr Trump’s financial conduct.

Mr Trump is also currently facing a civil trial brought by E Jean Carroll, who has alleged she was raped by him close to 30 years ago and that he has now defamed her by denying it happened.

His attorney Joe Tacopina has been scolded by the judge due to his “argumentative, repetitive, and inappropriate” questioning of the alleged victim about why she didn’t scream during the alleged rape in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also became impatient with the attorney and warned him about his line of questioning.

Ms Carroll was due to return to the stand yesterday for the continuation of the trial.

© The Independent