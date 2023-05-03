Trump plays golf at Turnberry course on third day of Scotland visit

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

Former US president Donald Trump has headed on to the golf course on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

He played a round at his Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire on Wednesday.

His son Eric accompanied him as he took the wheel of a golf buggy.

Donald Trump drove a golf buggy on the Turnberry course (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

Mr Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland this week as he faces legal trouble in the US.

A civil trial at the Federal District Court in Manhattan is hearing allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

In a separate case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump arrived in Scotland on his private jet on Monday to cut a ribbon at a ceremony to break ground for a second course at his Menie Estate golf resort near Aberdeen. It will be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

Mr Trump played a round at Turnberry on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

The former president then flew to Prestwick Airport and travelled to Turnberry on Tuesday, where staff lined the steps and waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” to greet him.

Wearing a red baseball cap with the words “Make America Great Again” on it, Mr Trump shook hands and chatted with some of those waiting to welcome him.

He is expected to travel to his golf course at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland’s west coast later on Wednesday.

This is Mr Trump’s first trip to Scotland since leaving office. He spent two days at his Turnberry course on a visit in 2018, and also met then PM Theresa May and the Queen during his stay.