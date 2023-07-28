Twiglet the stolen dachshund reunited with happy owner

Twiglet was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden (Essex Police/PA)

Twiglet the miniature dachshund, who was stolen by a masked man after a burglary, is safe and well and has been reunited with her owner.

Essex Police launched a missing hound appeal after an intruder took the 16-month-old dog from her home in Catmere End in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Wednesday at about 3pm.

Police said that Twiglet was “reunited with her happy owner” on Thursday thanks to a member of the public who got in touch after spotting the appeal.

Sixteen-month-old Twiglet has bee returned (Essex Police/PA)

The spokesman said: “Twiglet’s owner is grateful to the public for all their support and sharing the appeal which was seen by a member of the public who was able to reunite Twiglet with its owner.

“They are truly grateful and happy that their dog is safely back with them, unharmed.”

They said they were continuing the investigation and no arrests have been made.

CCTV images had caught the moment the intruder, who was wearing a black face mask and grey high-vis jacket, made off with the animal.

He had smashed a patio door.

Burglar alarms sounded and the dog began barking and panicking.

The intruder appeared to grab her and wrestled the crying dog to the ground before picking her up and making off with her.

At one point he appeared to clamp her jaws shut to stop her barking.